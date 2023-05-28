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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAA5508BK/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Your workout essential

    Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Your workout essential

    • Detailed, natural sound
    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Clearer calls on the go
    • Reliable in-ear fit
    Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

    Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

    Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.

    Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

    Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

    When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

    Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

    Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

    Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear-tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.

    Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

    Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

    These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

    Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

    Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

    An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

    No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

    No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

    Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the small charging case. Pop the earbuds back in and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours: if you need a quick boost, just 5 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    Go big on the tunes that get you going! You get detailed, energizing sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up.

    Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

    You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

    Multipoint, earbud touch controls, and voice assistants

    Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to two devices at once: great if you're streaming from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch. Touch controls on the earbuds cover calls, music playback, and more. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      110 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Graphene coated

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.3  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      29.8  cm
      Gross weight
      4.544  kg
      Height
      30.6  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13147 4
      Nett weight
      1.8  kg
      Tare weight
      2.744  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Google fast pair
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      14  cm
      Height
      13.8  cm
      Nett weight
      0.225  kg
      Gross weight
      0.49  kg
      Tare weight
      0.265  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13147 1

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      8 + 23  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      5 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      600  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      53  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      13.02  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11.4  cm
      Depth
      5.37  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13147 7
      Gross weight
      0.132  kg
      Nett weight
      0.075  kg
      Tare weight
      0.057  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      1 pcs lanyard
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs(S/M/L)
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 AI mics

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.00 x 2.57 x 2.14  cm
      Total weight
      0.045  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20307 5

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes
      Auto wind noise cancelation
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.

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