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  • Tune in to your workout Tune in to your workout Tune in to your workout

    True wireless sports headphones

    TAA7507BK/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Tune in to your workout

    From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears.

    See all benefits

    True wireless sports headphones

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    Tune in to your workout

    • Premium sound
    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Crystal-clear calls
    • Reliable in-ear fit
    No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

    No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

    Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours-if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

    Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

    Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

    Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to transmit the sound of your voice clearly.

    Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

    Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

    An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

    Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

    Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

    Busy gym? Noisy train? Multiple mics and advanced audio processing filter out external noise. Adaptive noise cancellation automatically senses what you're doing and adjusts environmental sound levels accordingly, so you'll always hear your music.

    Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

    Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

    These true wireless headphones boast detailed sound with rich, clear bass-courtesy of graphene-coated drivers that reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. iOS or Android, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up-and the music pauses if you take an earbud out.

    Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

    Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

    Hit your targets, beat your best, or run for fun. Doesn't matter why you move-these headphones stay right in your ears where you want them. Because no two ears are the same, you get three interchangeable sizes of in-ear tips and stabilizers, which you can mix and match for your perfect fit.

    Hi-Res Audio Wireless. Superb sound for streaming

    Whichever streaming service you use, these Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

    Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

    You can use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the level of noise cancellation or activate wind cancellation-and the app lets you update your headphones with the latest software. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.

    Touch controls. Supports your favorite voice assistants

    Touch controls keep things simple, and helpful confirmation tones let you know you've activated a function. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're streaming music from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 40,000 Hz (LDAC)
      Speaker diameter
      9.2 mm
      Impedance
      25 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      100 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      • Dynamic
      • Graphene coated
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.2
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • LDAC
      • AAC
      • SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      33.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      25.7  cm
      Gross weight
      4.72  kg
      Height
      26.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12629 6
      Nett weight
      2.184  kg
      Tare weight
      2.536  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      60 minutes
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Auto pause (IR sensor)
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      15.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      12.1  cm
      Height
      12.2  cm
      Nett weight
      0.273  kg
      Gross weight
      0.532  kg
      Tare weight
      0.259  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 12629 3

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Wireless charging
      Yes
      Music play time (ANC on)
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      8 + 24  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      13.05  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      500  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      13  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11  cm
      Depth
      4.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12629 9
      Gross weight
      0.152  kg
      Nett weight
      0.091  kg
      Tare weight
      0.061  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      • 1 pcs lanyard
      • 3 sizes xStablizers
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs(S/M/L)
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      • Silicone ear tip
      • Stabilizer

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 AI mics, 1 bone mic
      Wind noise reduction
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      7.16 x 2.97 x 4.32  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.26 x 2.17 x 2.62  cm
      Total weight
      0.058  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20230 6

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes
      Auto wind noise cancelation
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

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