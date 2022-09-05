Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits
Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits
Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours-if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to transmit the sound of your voice clearly.
An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.
Busy gym? Noisy train? Multiple mics and advanced audio processing filter out external noise. Adaptive noise cancellation automatically senses what you're doing and adjusts environmental sound levels accordingly, so you'll always hear your music.
These true wireless headphones boast detailed sound with rich, clear bass-courtesy of graphene-coated drivers that reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. iOS or Android, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up-and the music pauses if you take an earbud out.
Hit your targets, beat your best, or run for fun. Doesn't matter why you move-these headphones stay right in your ears where you want them. Because no two ears are the same, you get three interchangeable sizes of in-ear tips and stabilizers, which you can mix and match for your perfect fit.
Whichever streaming service you use, these Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the level of noise cancellation or activate wind cancellation-and the app lets you update your headphones with the latest software. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.
Touch controls keep things simple, and helpful confirmation tones let you know you've activated a function. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're streaming music from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch.
Sound
ANC features
Telecommunication
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Voice assistant
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
UPC
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.