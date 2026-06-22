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  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

    Earbuds headphones with mic

    TAE1040WT/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Dynamic bass

    Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

    See all benefits

    Earbuds headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Dynamic bass

    Play music and talk

    • Powerful bass
    • Comfort earbuds
    • 3-button in-line remote
    • 3.5mm connector

    Integrated microphone & call button

    With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

    Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

    These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20-20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.2 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      112 dB

    • Connectivity

      Connector
      3.5mm
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 18335 0

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Call control
      Yes
      Play/Pause
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 18335 3

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear fitting
      Earbud

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