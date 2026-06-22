Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours
These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft, angle-adjustable ear cups ensure a perfect fit. Each ear cup features premium PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.
Easy to wear. Easy to use
Cushioned ear cups provide an extra level of comfort on listening sessions. Buttons on ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls-and more.
Flat-fold design for easy storage
Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.