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    1000 series In-ear wireless headphones

    TAN1040BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Ultra light , Big sound

    Keep your music close. These wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit and up to 22 hours play time.

    See all benefits

    1000 series In-ear wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Ultra light , Big sound

    • 13-mm drivers/closed-back
    • 22 hours of play time
    • Comfort fit

    Lightweight and slim in ear style for comfortable in-ear fit

    So slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, you can barely feel them in your ears.

    Secure, flexible, comfortable

    Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

    Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

    Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

    Built-in mic with echo cancelation for clear call

    The easy-to-use remote control allows you to answer calls with a simple push of a button. Clear call with echo cancelation build in mic.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20-20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      115dB
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 18328 2

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      130  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Music play time
      22 hrs

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      14.0  cm
      Width
      18.0  cm
      Depth
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 18328 5

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      69.5  cm
      Height
      1.5  cm
      Width
      17  cm
      Depth
      13  cm
      Weight
      0.025  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      Neckband
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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