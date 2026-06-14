Lightweight and slim in ear style for comfortable in-ear fit
So slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, you can barely feel them in your ears.
Secure, flexible, comfortable
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
Built-in mic with echo cancelation for clear call
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to answer calls with a simple push of a button. Clear call with echo cancelation build in mic.