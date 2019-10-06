Search terms

Internet Radio

TAPR802/12
    Internet Radio

    TAPR802/12
      • DAB+
      • Spotify connect
      • Bluetooth®

      Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

      Music. Spoken word. True crime. This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

      Big 2.4" color display for easy viewing

      The matte black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.

      1x 3" full-range driver. Clear, detailed sound

      A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.

      Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

      Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

      Built-in clock function with dual alarms and Sleep Timer

      The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • Internet Radio
        • DAB/DAB+
        • FM
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        20 FM, 20 DAB, 20 Internet radio/Podcast, 10 Spotify
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        3W
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of full range drivers
        1
        Full range driver diameter
        3"

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Audio in
        No

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • DAB radio
        • FM radio
        • Internet radio
        • Buzzer
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      • Convenience

        Clock update
        DAB / Internet radio

      • Display

        Type
        2.4" TFT color display

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 5V, 2A
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        10.2  cm
        Height
        10.6  cm
        Weight
        0.74  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        13.4  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10216 3
        Gross weight
        0.98  kg
        Height
        15.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.78  kg
        Tare weight
        0.2  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        27.2  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

