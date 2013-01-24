Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Bluetooth speaker

TAPS402/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Smart sounds Smart sounds Smart sounds
    -{discount-value}

    Bluetooth speaker

    TAPS402/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Smart sounds

    Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

    Bluetooth speaker

    Smart sounds

    Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

    Smart sounds

    Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

    Bluetooth speaker

    Smart sounds

    Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multi-room

      Smart sounds

      • with Google Assistant

      Google Assistant. AI voice control

      Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.

      Clear, simple digital clock display

      A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth speaker. Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. Press for Google Assistant, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

      2x 1.5" full-range drivers. Passive radiator boosts bass

      With two 1.5" full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator to boost the bass, this speaker pumps out surprisingly big sound.

      Night-light. Press the button on top of the speaker

      You can light it up in the middle of the night thanks to the night-light function: simply press the button on top of the speaker.

      Up to 10 m wireless range

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        wOOx™ Technology
        Power (RMS and THD %)
        8W x 2 at 1% THD

      • Speaker

        No. of sound channels
        2.0
        Full Range
        2 x 1.5"

      • Compatibility

        work with
        Google VA

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • SBC 4.0
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Network connections
        • Wi-Fi - 802.11 b/g/n
        • Wi-Fi - 802.11 ac
        Network setup
        Google Home APP
        Wi-Fi antenna
        Built-in
        USB charging
        5V, 1A

      • Convenience

        Clock
        24/12 hour display
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Clock Enhancements
        • Clock source: Google
        • Synchro Time via Google
        User Interface
        Audio tones: BT
        Display type
        LED display (multi-color)
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        AC/DC Adaptor
        interchangeable VDE, BS & SAA plug
        Wireless charging
        WPC Qi standard

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC/DC Adaptor
        • Warranty Card
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        223x87x90  mm
        Product weight
        0.94  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        265x123x153 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.22  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC/DC Adaptor
      • Warranty Card

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.