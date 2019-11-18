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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Bluetooth speaker

TAPS402/98

Smart sounds

Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point.

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Smart sounds

  • with Google Assistant

Google Assistant. AI voice control

Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.

Clear, simple digital clock display

A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth speaker. Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. Press for Google Assistant, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

2x 1.5" full-range drivers. Passive radiator boosts bass

With two 1.5" full-range drivers, plus a passive radiator to boost the bass, this speaker pumps out surprisingly big sound.

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