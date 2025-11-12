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  • Immerse on the go Immerse on the go Immerse on the go

    1000 series True wireless headphones

    TAT1320BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Immerse on the go

    Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.

    See all benefits

    1000 series True wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Immerse on the go

    • Small Earbuds with ear tips
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Clear calls
    • Ergonomic design for comfort

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    Solid Bluetooth connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Touch controls. Easy pairing

    Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10  mm
      Sensitivity
      106  dB
      Maximum power input
      3  mW
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17517 1

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      yes
      Volume control
      Touch control
      Call management
      Answer / End call
      Battery charging indicator
      yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Battery type
      lithium polymer (built-in)
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7+21  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      400  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.0  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11.0  cm
      Depth
      3.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17517 4

    • Accessories

      Carrying case
      Yes
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.0 x 6.2 x 2.4  cm
      Total weight
      0.0373  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Google Assistant
      • Apple Siri
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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