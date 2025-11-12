Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
AI mic for clear call quality
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Touch controls. Easy pairing
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.