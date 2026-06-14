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  • Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all.

    2000 series Open-ear wireless headphones

    TAT2769BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    2000 series Open-ear wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all Open-ear

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Touch controls. Easy pairing

    Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

    Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, secure

    These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      12 mm
      Sensitivity
      93  dB
      Impedance
      16  ohm
      Frequency range
      20 -20,000  Hz

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15664 4

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      Answer/End Call
      Volume control
      yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion (built-in)
      Number of batteries
      3pcs
      Music play time
      5 + 15  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      300  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      14.0  cm
      Width
      18.0  cm
      Depth
      3.3  cm
      EAN
      48 95229 15664 7

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Ear-hook
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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