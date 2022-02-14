Search terms

True Wireless Headphones

TAT3217BK/00
  • Rich sound wherever you go Rich sound wherever you go Rich sound wherever you go
    Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours play time. See all benefits

      • Rich sound
      • Clear call quality
      • IPX5 water resistant
      • Up to 26 hours play time
      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

      2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

      ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

      Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

      Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

      Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

      IPX5 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Dedicated Philips Headphones App support

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

      Touch controls. Easy to pair

      Touch controls on the earbuds make life super-easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        101.5 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        24.8  cm
        Gross weight
        4.135  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12586 2
        Nett weight
        1.848  kg
        Tare weight
        2.287  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        16.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.5  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Nett weight
        0.231  kg
        Gross weight
        0.46  kg
        Tare weight
        0.229  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12586 9

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 + 20  hour(s)
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.5  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        460  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        40  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12586 5
        Gross weight
        0.131  kg
        Nett weight
        0.077  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics
        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        6.25 x 2.40 x 4.56  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        3.41 x 2.00 x 2.18  cm
        Total weight
        0.051  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20232 0

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

