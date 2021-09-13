Search terms

True Wireless Headphones

TAT5556WT/97
    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT5556WT/97
    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, See all benefits

      Your life, your moves, your music

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Two mics for clear calls
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Secure fit

      Clear calls, using one earbud or both

      With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Easy control and pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Great sound from 12 mm neodymium drivers

      On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 12 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

      Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 22 hours play time

      No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 7 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 15 hours. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

      These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 12468 4
        Depth
        4.3
        Gross weight
        0.189
        Height
        15.7
        Nett weight
        0.048
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Box
        Tare weight
        0.141
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12468 1
        Gross weight
        4.68
        Height
        22
        Length
        47.2
        Nett weight
        0.96
        Tare weight
        3.72
        Width
        22.2

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        5
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12468 8
        Gross weight
        1.06
        Height
        19.2
        Length
        23
        Nett weight
        0.24
        Tare weight
        0.82
        Width
        10.5

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • ANC features

        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        up to 10
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        • aptx
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Water resistance
        IPX4

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        In-ear

      • Power

        Battery capacity(Case)
        500mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Ploymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.7 g
        Charging time
        < 2
        Fast charging time
        15 minis for 1 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 20 hrs
        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 15 hrs
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        8 hr
        Wireless charging
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.2
        Depth (with stand)
        3.9
        Height
        2.25
        Height (with stand)
        3.1
        Weight
        0.01
        Weight (with stand)
        0.048
        Width
        1.96
        Width (with stand)
        7.9

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5
        Sensitivity
        105 dB(1k Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        12

      • Telecommunication

        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant activation
        Voice controlled
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

