High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home
With the Fidelio X2 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.
Crafting the Philips Fidelio X2 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads are matched with a velour material of optimized density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.
Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. These layers form a flexible boundary and – together with the gel – absorbs and dampens any exaggerated frequencies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response. The result is a more balanced, natural and refined range of high frequency sounds.
The materials used for the Fidelio X2 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.
The earshells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear’s natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channeled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.
The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but is flexible enough to ensure a perfect fit – always.
The Philips Fidelio X2’s double layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration,bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid , layered construction ensures durability, making X2 the ideal music companion at home.
