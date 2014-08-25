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  • High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home
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    Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones

    X2/00

    High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home

    With the Fidelio X2 headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment.

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    Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones

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    High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home

    • High resolution audio
    • Over-ear
    • Deluxe memory foam cushions
    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

    Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

    Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

    Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

    Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

    Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

    An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

    Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

    Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

    Crafting the Philips Fidelio X2 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads are matched with a velour material of optimized density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

    Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

    Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

    Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. These layers form a flexible boundary and – together with the gel – absorbs and dampens any exaggerated frequencies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response. The result is a more balanced, natural and refined range of high frequency sounds.

    Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

    Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

    The materials used for the Fidelio X2 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

    Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

    Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

    The earshells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear’s natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channeled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

    Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

    Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

    The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but is flexible enough to ensure a perfect fit – always.

    Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

    Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

    Double-layered earshells engineered for sound precision

    The Philips Fidelio X2’s double layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration,bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid , layered construction ensures durability, making X2 the ideal music companion at home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Frequency response
      5 - 40 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      50 mm
      Diaphragm
      LMC
      Impedance
      30 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Maximum power input
      500 mW
      Sensitivity
      100 dB @ 1mW
      Distortion (THD)
      <0.1% THD

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      detachable Oxygen free cable (3m)

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      26.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Width
      25.5  cm
      Gross weight
      2.15  kg
      Height
      31  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 73168 9
      Nett weight
      0.87  kg
      Tare weight
      1.28  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      32  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      24  cm
      Depth
      12  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 73168 2
      Gross weight
      0.91  kg
      Nett weight
      0.435  kg
      Tare weight
      0.475  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      23  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      11  cm
      Weight
      0.38  kg

    • Accessories

      Adaptor plug
      3.5 - 6.3 mm adapter
      Cable management
      Cable clip

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