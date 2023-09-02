XC3031/01
Reveal the power of clean, effortlessly
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight Philips 3000 series. It offers powerful suction on hard floors thanks to its PowerCyclone technology, and illuminates hidden dust with the LED Nozzle. Easy and convenient cleaning awaits!See all benefits
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PowerCyclone 8 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate strong airflow speed (up to 820 L/min(3)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime - especially on hard floors.
Make every move count with our LED nozzle, capturing up to 99% of dust and dirt in the highest setting(4). It illuminates tiny dust particles by shining light at precisely the right angle, so you'll know exactly where to clean. The nozzle is designed to slide extremely close to walls and edges, capturing stubborn particles of dirt. Leave no speck of dust behind.
Inside cupboards, in corners, or up high - the Philips 3000 series can tackle it. It converts into a handheld vacuum for better portability. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool to clean tricky corners.
In one charge Philips 3000 Series cleans more than 195 m2 in Eco mode and more than 70 m2 in Turbo mode(7). Want to keep cleaning without re-charging? Thanks to the repleacable battery you can swap in extra battery and contue vacuuming almost immediately. Extra battery (XV1633) is sold separately.
Glide through the home with the lightweight and easy-to-handle Philips 3000. Its' design is optimised not only to be light but to feel as light as possible in use. The ergonomic handle and balanced distribution of the full stick ensure that the weight is evenly distributed, for the most comfortable experience.
No more searching for accessories all over the house! After usage you can easily store your vacuum cleaner and accessories in the wall mount, where it automatically charges to be ready for your next cleaning session. Do not want to use wall mount? You can also charge device separately.
Capture dust and keep it captured. 99.7%(6) of fine dust and dirt remains sealed inside thanks to three ultra-fine filters. So once it's removed from your floor it stays that way, for clean floors and a healthier home.
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