2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HR2096/00
Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
Blender Philips dengan ProBlend 6 dan motor 800W bisa memproses apa saja - dari buah/sayuran hingga es. Fungsi multi-kecepatannya akan memblender, menghancurkan, dan memotong dengan halus dan menghasilkan beragam konsistensi yang Anda inginkan.
800 W
Tabung kaca 2 L
dengan pengaduk
ProBlend 6
Pisau dengan posisi yang bukan di tengah di dalam tabung akan menghasilkan goncangan dan mencampur bahan dengan cara paling efektif.
Blender Philips ini memiliki motor kuat 800 W untuk memblender, mencampur, dan menghancurkan dengan efektif.
Tabung 2 L terbuat dari kaca berkualitas tinggi, anti gores, dan dapat memproses bahan panas.
Penghargaan
2.7
dari 5
9
Ulasan
Blurb
20/07/2016
Singapore
Excellent product except for its blade
I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
BoxBox
12/06/2014
Singapore
Effective blender
A good and effective blender that works as required.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
BazP
17/11/2015
Australia
Great Blender for Price
My family are vegan (fruitarians mostly), we make a lot of fruit shakes including frozen banana. This blender handles the job pretty well, at least better than all others we have had including a supposedly better (more expensive model) from another brand. I wish they used a great quality plastic jug just to save weight and to save the worry of my kids (or I) breaking this one, but the design of it (and the blade) does a great job. Love the ice function, hit it and walk away. Come back in 30 secs (or so) and have a great banana shake with very little air in it.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/03 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/03 Blender
Dibandingkan dengan blender nomor satu Philips HR2094