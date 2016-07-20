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  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna
  • Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna

Dihentikan

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2096/00

2.7

| (9) Ulasan

1 award

Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna

Blender Philips dengan ProBlend 6 dan motor 800W bisa memproses apa saja - dari buah/sayuran hingga es. Fungsi multi-kecepatannya akan memblender, menghancurkan, dan memotong dengan halus dan menghasilkan beragam konsistensi yang Anda inginkan.

Lihat semua manfaat

Teknologi ProBlend 6 untuk hasil hingga 50% lebih halus*

Memblender dan menghaluskan dengan sempurna

  • 800 W

  • Tabung kaca 2 L

  • dengan pengaduk

  • ProBlend 6

Desain tabung tidak-di-tengah yang unik untuk mencampur bahan makanan dengan efisien

Desain tabung tidak-di-tengah yang unik untuk mencampur bahan makanan dengan efisien

Pisau dengan posisi yang bukan di tengah di dalam tabung akan menghasilkan goncangan dan mencampur bahan dengan cara paling efektif.

Motor 800 W yang kuat

Motor 800 W yang kuat

Blender Philips ini memiliki motor kuat 800 W untuk memblender, mencampur, dan menghancurkan dengan efektif.

Tabung kaca berkualitas tinggi maks 2 L (dengan makanan 1,5 L)

Tabung kaca berkualitas tinggi maks 2 L (dengan makanan 1,5 L)

Tabung 2 L terbuat dari kaca berkualitas tinggi, anti gores, dan dapat memproses bahan panas.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Penghargaan

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

2.7

dari 5

9

Ulasan

5

20/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product except for its blade

I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

12/06/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Effective blender

A good and effective blender that works as required.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

17/11/2015

Australia

Australia

Great Blender for Price

My family are vegan (fruitarians mostly), we make a lot of fruit shakes including frozen banana. This blender handles the job pretty well, at least better than all others we have had including a supposedly better (more expensive model) from another brand. I wish they used a great quality plastic jug just to save weight and to save the worry of my kids (or I) breaking this one, but the design of it (and the blade) does a great job. Love the ice function, hit it and walk away. Come back in 30 secs (or so) and have a great banana shake with very little air in it.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/03 Blender

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Avance Collection HR2096/03 Blender

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.
Penafian

  1. Dibandingkan dengan blender nomor satu Philips HR2094