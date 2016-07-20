We have been using the blender every day (to make smoothies) for 10 months without any problems, and taking excellent care of it. It has worked superbly until around 10 months, when we noticed that the motor would sometimes shut down. After about a week, it shut down completely and we had to take it in to be repaired (which took about a week) and returned to us in great shape. However, about a month after that, we noticed dark brown liquid pooling at the bottom of the blade between the base unit and the blade exterior. After checking it thoroughly, we concluded that there must be rust within the blade part, hence the rusty brown liquid pools after each use. Smell has a distinct metal-ish odor as well. I took it in, only to be told that this is not under warranty but that we can purchase it ($22). I'm not sure if a $169 blender is worth the value if it breaks down after 1yr use, but for my family, since we have used it daily for the last 365 days, I would say it's alright. Not great bang for the buck, but I highly value it's performance. Even if it breaks, I'd probably go back and get it again, even if for a year.