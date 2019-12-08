I am a first time mother and breastfeeding, so I was in the market for breast pads. When I saw your product on the shelf I didn't hesitate to pick it up because of how good your other products are. Unfortunately this product falls short and the sad thing is its a simple issue. The pads don't stay in place, the sticky thing isn't big enough or sticky/strong enough to hold them in place, so you end up with leaks, which defeats the purpose of wearing them. When the pads do stay in place I find them comfortable and absorbent. But overall I feel I have wasted my money on them and are only using them as back ups now, I have switched brands and won't be buying this one again.