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Dihentikan

Philips AventBantalan payudara sekali pakai

SCF254/30

1.3

| (4) Ulasan

Nyaman dan tersembunyi

Bantalan payudara Philips Avent SCF254/30 yang unik dirancang khusus untuk membantu Anda tetap kering dan nyaman di siang hari.

Lihat semua manfaat

Produk yang kompatibel

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Bantalan payudara Avent

Nyaman dan tersembunyi

  • Bantalan 30 hari

Tak terlihat di balik pakaian

Tak terlihat di balik pakaian

Ultra-tipis dengan bentuk berkontur. Pita perekat untuk menahan bantalan di tempatnya.

Anti-selip dengan pita perekat

Anti-selip berkat pita perekat yang menahan bantalan pada tempatnya.

Dikembangkan bersama pakar menyusui

Dikembangkan bersama bidan dan penasihat perawatan bayi, Vicky Scott, yang sudah 15 tahun mendukung para ibu memberikan ASI.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

1.3

dari 5

4

Ulasan

5
4
3

08/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Not a fan & have only used 4 pads

DON'T stick to the Bra Luckily I was at home as went to feed bub & the breast pad fell straight out put new one on & well next feed the breast pad is stuck to my boob worst design ever & I've breastfed 7 babies now so not a newbie with this. No diagram of how the breast pad works best sitting with slot up down sideways or where's best to place that one poxy sticky patch for it to stay put

Keunggulan

Good padding

Kekurangan

Doesn't stick by next feed it's off the bra

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-11-08

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-11-08

23/05/2015

Australia

Australia

Pads don't stay in place at all

I just started using these pads yesterday and I am really disappointed. Having only one adhesive point means that they do not stay in place at all and so I end up leaking through my bra. This defeats the purpose of wearing nursing pads. On the off chance that they have stayed in place, the absorbancy seems to be very good, but staying in place is very rare. As such, I cannot use the rest of the box and I'm sending my husband out today to get me a different brand.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

22/04/2015

Australia

Australia

Poor Product - damaging to your brand

I am a first time mother and breastfeeding, so I was in the market for breast pads. When I saw your product on the shelf I didn't hesitate to pick it up because of how good your other products are. Unfortunately this product falls short and the sad thing is its a simple issue. The pads don't stay in place, the sticky thing isn't big enough or sticky/strong enough to hold them in place, so you end up with leaks, which defeats the purpose of wearing them. When the pads do stay in place I find them comfortable and absorbent. But overall I feel I have wasted my money on them and are only using them as back ups now, I have switched brands and won't be buying this one again.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.