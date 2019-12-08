2 year warranty
Dihentikan
SCF254/30
Nyaman dan tersembunyi
Bantalan payudara Philips Avent SCF254/30 yang unik dirancang khusus untuk membantu Anda tetap kering dan nyaman di siang hari.
Bantalan 30 hari
Ultra-tipis dengan bentuk berkontur. Pita perekat untuk menahan bantalan di tempatnya.
Anti-selip berkat pita perekat yang menahan bantalan pada tempatnya.
Dikembangkan bersama bidan dan penasihat perawatan bayi, Vicky Scott, yang sudah 15 tahun mendukung para ibu memberikan ASI.
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
1.3
dari 5
4
Ulasan
LisaLette
08/12/2019
Australia
Not a fan & have only used 4 pads
DON'T stick to the Bra Luckily I was at home as went to feed bub & the breast pad fell straight out put new one on & well next feed the breast pad is stuck to my boob worst design ever & I've breastfed 7 babies now so not a newbie with this. No diagram of how the breast pad works best sitting with slot up down sideways or where's best to place that one poxy sticky patch for it to stay put
Keunggulan
Good padding
Kekurangan
Doesn't stick by next feed it's off the bra
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-11-08
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-11-08
emilysparkles
23/05/2015
Australia
Pads don't stay in place at all
I just started using these pads yesterday and I am really disappointed. Having only one adhesive point means that they do not stay in place at all and so I end up leaking through my bra. This defeats the purpose of wearing nursing pads. On the off chance that they have stayed in place, the absorbancy seems to be very good, but staying in place is very rare. As such, I cannot use the rest of the box and I'm sending my husband out today to get me a different brand.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
LH80
22/04/2015
Australia
Poor Product - damaging to your brand
I am a first time mother and breastfeeding, so I was in the market for breast pads. When I saw your product on the shelf I didn't hesitate to pick it up because of how good your other products are. Unfortunately this product falls short and the sad thing is its a simple issue. The pads don't stay in place, the sticky thing isn't big enough or sticky/strong enough to hold them in place, so you end up with leaks, which defeats the purpose of wearing them. When the pads do stay in place I find them comfortable and absorbent. But overall I feel I have wasted my money on them and are only using them as back ups now, I have switched brands and won't be buying this one again.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads