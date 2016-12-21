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Headphone

SHL3060WT/00

4

| (3) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Bass yang dahsyat dan jelas

Headphone yang terinspirasi DJ ini menghasilkan suara dan bass yang dahsyat. Dirancang dengan earshell dengan bantalan lembut dan dapat berputar. Anda akan mendapatkan pengalaman mendengarkan sempurna di perjalanan.

Lihat semua manfaat

Dengan gaya monitoring DJ

Bass yang dahsyat dan jelas

  • Driver 32mm/closed-back

  • On-ear

Bantalan telinga lembut berpori agar nyaman mendengarkan dalam waktu lama

Bantalan telinga lembut berpori agar nyaman mendengarkan dalam waktu lama

Driver speaker 32 mm untuk suara yang dahsyat dan dinamis

Driver speaker 32 mm untuk suara yang dahsyat dan dinamis

Driver 32mm berdaya tinggi menghasilkan suara yang jernih, detail, dan alami.

Kabel 1,2m untuk kebebasan menikmati musik di perjalanan

Kabel 1,2m untuk kebebasan menikmati musik di perjalanan

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

3

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

5
3
2
1

21/12/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Good product for use with PC and Smartphone

The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060WT Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060WT Headphones

21/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Lighweight with punchy sound

Being light this is an easy set to wear for extended periods. Philips have got the ear cup design just right with soft pads that don't put pressure on the ears. Overall sound is pleasant with good definition.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BL Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BL Headphones

23/10/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive

Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BK Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BK Headphones

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.