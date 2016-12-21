2 year warranty
Dihentikan
SHL3060WT/00
Tersedia dalam
Bass yang dahsyat dan jelas
Headphone yang terinspirasi DJ ini menghasilkan suara dan bass yang dahsyat. Dirancang dengan earshell dengan bantalan lembut dan dapat berputar. Anda akan mendapatkan pengalaman mendengarkan sempurna di perjalanan.
Driver 32mm/closed-back
On-ear
Driver 32mm berdaya tinggi menghasilkan suara yang jernih, detail, dan alami.
4.0
dari 5
3
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Alfonso
21/12/2016
Singapore
Good product for use with PC and Smartphone
The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060WT Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060WT Headphones
Wally
21/10/2016
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Lighweight with punchy sound
Being light this is an easy set to wear for extended periods. Philips have got the ear cup design just right with soft pads that don't put pressure on the ears. Overall sound is pleasant with good definition.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BL Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BL Headphones
marco911
23/10/2018
Philippines
Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive
Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BK Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3060BK Headphones