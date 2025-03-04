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How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?

Natural Response nipples are designed to look and feel like a breast. However, only the Natural Response nipples are designed to behave like one releasing milk only when your baby actively drinks.

The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries. If you don’t have the packaging anymore, you can recognize the nipples by the following features:

  • The nipple has a J-slit on the tip instead of a round hole.
  • Has no spiral design at the tip of the nipple.
  • Natural nipples have 3 numbers shown on the sides; the Natural Response nipples have only 1.

Do not mix Natural nipples with Natural Response nipples, as this may confuse your baby's drinking pattern. Refer to the illustration below to see which nipple you have.

Natural Response Teat

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY940/01, SCY943/01, SCY943/02. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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