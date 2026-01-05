2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY940/01, SCY943/01, SCY943/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How can I tell the differences between Natural and Natural Response nipples?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent’s position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of Natural Response nipple?