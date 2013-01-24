Home
The philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. 

You can be confident you will look your best every day.

Follow the curves of your face

Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Comfortably close

Imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Shave wet or dry


Aquatec Wet & Dry

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

*Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

Compare shaver PQ206 with our other great shavers

Key feature(s)
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave

Shaving Performance
  • CloseCut
  • Individual floating heads
  • ComfortCut Blade System
  • 5-direction Flex Heads
  • AquaTec Wet & Dry
  • Skin Protection System
  • CloseCut Blade System
  • AquaTec Wet & Dry

Ease of use
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED
  • Personal comfort settings
  • Aquatec Use wet & dry
  • Digital
  • Use wet & dry
  • LED Display

Battery
  • Battery operation
  • Unplug before use
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Cordless use

Included accessories
  • SmartClick precision trimmer
  • Protective cap
  • -
  • -

