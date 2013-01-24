Home
Great skin protection smooth shave

GentlePrecision Blade icon
CloseCut blades
2-years lasting
Long-lasting blades
Comfort rings icon
Comfort rings

Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
AT600/15

Great skin protection smooth shave

MultiPrecision Blade System icon
CloseCut blades
2-years lasting
Long-lasting blades
comfort-rings-icon
Comfort rings
AT600/15

Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
GentlePrecision Blade System
GentlePrecision Blade System icon

Close shave


CloseCut blades

CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
5-directional DynamicFlex heads
5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

Maximum performance


Long-lasting blades

For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Comfort rings
Comfort rings icon

It's all about your comfort


GentlePrecision Blade System  

Our specially-designed GentlePrecision blade system protects your skin while cutting extremely close on long, short and flat-lying hairs. The first blade raises each hair up and away from the skin while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

 

no 1
Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand*

*Source Market leader research Institute retail value 2014-2015 per electric grooming category
iF Design Award 2016
One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
green logo
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

Compare shaver AT600 with our other great shavers

AquaTouch

AquaTouch

AquaTouch

AT600/15
Compare features
AquaTouch

AquaTouch

AquaTouch

S5070/04
Compare features

PQ206/18
Compare features

Key feature(s)
  • Great skin protection, smooth shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Clean Shave for confidence

Shaving Performance
  • CloseCut Blade System
  • AquaTec Wet & Dry
  • ComfortCut Blade System
  • 5-direction Flex Heads
  • AquaTec Wet & Dry
  • Skin Protection System
  • CloseCut
  • Individual floating heads

Ease of use
  • Use wet & dry
  • 1 LED indicator
  • Fully washable
  • Unplug before use
  • Battery operation

Battery
  • NiMH
  • 100-240 V
  • NiMH, 40 min / 13 shaves
  • 100-240 V
  • AA

Included accessories
  • -
  • SmartClick precision trimmer
  • Protective cap
  • -

