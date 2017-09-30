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  • Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    Ultinon LED Signaling bulb<br>

    11498ULRX2

    Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red, and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

    See all benefits

    Ultinon LED Signaling bulb<br>

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Bright signals. Stylish driving.

    Durable LED quality

    • LED-S25 [~P21W]
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    • 12 V, red intense
    • Stop, rear fog

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

    Brighter signals for improved safety

    Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

    Instantly on lights make rapid braking safer

    Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are “instantly on”. The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 100 km/h, just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 meters of reaction distance – that’s about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.

    Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

    Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Bright signals Stylish driving

    • Product description

      Application
      Stop, rear fog
      Base
      BA15s
      Designation LED Type
      LED-S25 [~P21W]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Marking ECE
      -
      Range
      Ultinon LED
      Technical features
      Instant on
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      [~P21W]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 8 years

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      80
      Color temperature
      Red

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      2.7  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11498ULRX2
      Ordering code
      5011330

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018050113
      EAN3
      8719018050120
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      6.8  cm
      Width
      2.8  cm
      Height
      9.2  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      19.5  cm
      Width
      15.1  cm
      Height
      8.5  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.6  kg

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    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

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