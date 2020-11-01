Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.