2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258BVUSM
Drive with style
BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.
Type of lamp: H1
Pack of: 2+2
12 V,55 W
Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered
With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.
Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.
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