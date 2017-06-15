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CrystalVision4,300 K, bright white light

12258CVSM

Drive with style

Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish

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Bright white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12V, 55W, W5W position lamps included

  • Bluish light

  • Non-ECE homologated

  • Number of bulbs: 2+2

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

Bright white color match effect for high end look

Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type