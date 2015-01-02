2 year warranty
Discontinued
12362CVS2
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish
Type of lamp: H11
Pack of: 2
12 V,55 W
With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
2.6
of 5
12
Reviews
JonL
02/01/2015
US
Best halogen bulbs
They are whiter, cheaper and last longer than my previous bulbs costing more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
rob27
22/09/2014
US
Good upgrade.
Bought these back in July 2011. Replaced all my bulbs with these Philips and noticed a difference right away. All of these bulbs are still working 3+ years later. I have a work car so these are only used on my personal car which only has 27,000 miles on it. I have also bought some for my father for his van.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
Pattie658
13/09/2014
US
Brought in 2012
Brought this in 2012 and it just blew out. I think that's a long time. For the price I do wish it had last forever.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights
Application varies per bulb type