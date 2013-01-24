Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

X-tremeUltinon LED

interior car light

129446000KX1
  • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    129446000KX1

    Brighter and more stylish

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    Brighter and more stylish

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

    Brighter and more stylish

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    Brighter and more stylish

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

      Brighter and more stylish

      Design your interior with brighter LED lights

      • LED-FEST [38mm]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Interior

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it’s about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the trunk, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

      Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

      Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8727900384758

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • Front position
        • Glove compartment
        • License plate
        • Parking light
        • Room lamp
        • Trunk
        Base
        SV8.5-8
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        Festoon 38mm
        Color temperature
        White 6000K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens
        45  lm
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        0,75  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.