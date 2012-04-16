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    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    129446000KX1

    Brighter and more stylish

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes.

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    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Brighter and more stylish

    Design your interior with brighter LED lights

    • LED-FEST [38mm]
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
    • Interior

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

    Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

    You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it’s about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the trunk, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

    Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

    Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product description

      Application
      • Front position
      • Glove compartment
      • License plate
      • Parking light
      • Room lamp
      • Trunk
      Base
      SV8.5-8
      Color temperature
      White 6000K
      Lifespan
      12 years
      Lumens
      45  lm
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      Festoon 38mm
      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      0,75  W

    • Green Specifications

      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      • Pb free

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      Blister
      EAN1
      8727900384758

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    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

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