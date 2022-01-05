2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
19" (48.3 cm)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
wjgvm
05/01/2022
Indonesia
Excelente Producto
Este monitos cumplira varios años con migo y esta impecable. una resolución de 1366 x 768 y mantiene los pixeles y los contrastes intactos.
Pros
buena resolución
Cons
los bordes son muy amplios
This review was made for 196V3LAB Monitor LED
Date of Use 2020-01-04
This review was made for 196V3LAB Monitor LED
Date of Use 2020-01-04
Anna7777777
12/08/2013
US
excellent
Monitor works all over the day for 10 months without any problems. VEEERRY good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Anna7777777
12/08/2013
US
excellent
Monitor works all over the day for 10 months without any problems. VEEERRY good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor