2 year warranty
Discontinued
190V3LSB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
19" (48.3 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
GeEs
14/08/2013
US
Really nice monitor
Big screen, nice and clear picture. Despite its 21" needs only small place on the desk and do not disturb. The buttons are easy accessible and simply in use. Mounting is easy and stable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
GeEs
14/08/2013
US
Really nice monitor
Big screen, nice and clear picture. Despite its 21" needs only small place on the desk and do not disturb. The buttons are easy accessible and simply in use. Mounting is easy and stable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LSB LED monitor