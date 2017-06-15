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    Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

    42403WXX2

    Drive with style

    Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road

    See all benefits

    Ultinon HID 6000K Headlight bulb

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    See all Headlights

    Drive with style

    Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

    • Type of lamp: D3S
    • Pack of: 2
    • 42 V,35 W
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

    Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

    Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Whiter light
      Product highlight
      6000K

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-5
      Designation
      D3S WX
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Marking ECE
      N/A
      Range
      • Ultinon HID - WX
      • Ultinon HID (WX)
      • Ultinon HID 6000K
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D3S

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      B3/Tc = 800/1500

    • Light characteristics

      Light output
      2700 ±400  lm
      Color temperature
      6000  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      42  V

    • Ordering information

      Ordering code
      37344828

    • Packaging Data

      Packing
      X2
      EAN1
      8727900373448
      EAN3
      8727900373455

    • Packed product information

      Width
      16  cm
      Height
      7  cm
      Net weight per piece
      75  g
      Gross weight per piece
      150  g
      Length
      12,5  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      35  cm
      Width
      17,5  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      1,15  kg

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