Active oxygen sterilizes pollutants and rejuvenuates filter

The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona Field Charger, sterilizes harmful germs such as bacteria and viruses that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter. It then passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases, rendering them harmless. Thanks to this process, the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated and its life can be extended over many years.