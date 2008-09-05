3-stage Electro-clean filter removes >99% of particles

The 3-stage Electro-clean particle filter works three ways. First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as animal allergens (hair and dead skin) and house dust allergens. Second, the finer particles that pass through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are given an electric charge by the Corona particle Charger. Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) particle filter attracts these charged particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped. With average use, the cost-effective ESP particle filter only needs to be replaced once every five years.