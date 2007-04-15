Search terms

EN
ID
  • Healthy air always Healthy air always Healthy air always

    Living room air purifier

    AC4064

    Healthy air always

    The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Living room air purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Healthy air always

    with smart air control

    • Smart sensor
    • 40 m2
    Smart air control measures and controls air quality

    Smart air control measures and controls air quality

    The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.

    Boost-power cleans quickly at high speed

    Boost-power cleans quickly at high speed

    When the appliance is switched on at Boost power, it is set at high fan speed to quickly clean the air. After 30 minutes, it automatically switches to Smart air control mode.

    3-stage Electro-clean system charges and traps all particles

    3-stage Electro-clean system charges and traps all particles

    The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system works three ways. * First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as hairs, animal dander and house dust allergens. * Second, the finer particles that have passed through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are charged by the Corona field charger. * Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter attracts these charges particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped.

    Active oxygen sterilizes pollutants and rejuvenuates filter

    Active oxygen sterilizes pollutants and rejuvenuates filter

    The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona Field Charger, sterilizes harmful germs such as bacteria and viruses that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter. It then passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases, rendering them harmless. Thanks to this process, the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated and its life can be extended over many years.

    2-stage Fresh air system removes gases and odours

    2-stage Fresh air system removes gases and odours

    The 2-stage Fresh air filtration system uses advanced Nano-Confined Catalytic Oxidization (NCCO) technology. Firstly, the hi-grade zeolite filter traps a wide spectrum of gases and odours and subsequently uses the active oxygen that passes through to neutralize them, constantly rejuvenating the filter. Compared to the traditional activated carbon filter, this hi-grade zeolite filter performs more stably in different humidity conditions, and because it is rejuvenated by the active oxygen, it can last a much longer life of upto five years.

    6-stage Clean air system for clean and fresh air

    The advanced and innovative 6-stage Clean air system removes and sterilizes even the finest particles and a wide spectrum of gases and odours. * The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system efficiently removes particles * The 2-stage FreshAir filtration system removes gases and odours * The active oxygen sterilizes trapped particles and constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring longlasting superiour performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      481 x 220 x 490  mm
      Product weight
      7.9  kg

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50/ 60  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Noise level
      < 47 (JIS compliance)  dB
      Effective area
      up to 40  m²
      Operating relative humidity
      20 - 90  %
      Power consumption
      65 (at 220-240V, hi speed)  W

    • Key specifications

      Operating temperature
      5 - 40  °C

    • Finishing

      Color - air outlet mesh/ control panel
      silver blue
      Color - front cover/ air inlet mesh
      christal silver
      Color - rear housing
      translucent algiers blue
      Color - control button
      christal silver

    • Replacement

      ESP particle filter
      AC4106
      Zeolite gas filter
      AC4116

    • Performance

      CADR
      > 128  ft³/min
      Gas removal efficiency
      > 99 (run at hi speed over 3 mins inside 1m3 box)  %
      Particle removal efficiency
      > 99 (particle size at 0.02 - 10 µm)  %

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.