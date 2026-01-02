2 year warranty
Fan airflow 3200 m3/h
Quiet at 37 dB(A)
Tiltable and oscillating
Head diameter 45 cm
With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.
Provides a cooling airflow of 3200 m³/h to keep your room fresh and comfortable. It circulates air efficiently, helping reduce stuffiness and ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the space.
Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 37 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort quietly keeping your space calm and relaxing.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kucing18
02/01/2026
Indonesia
Philips employee
Not Noisy
[Employee of philipsglobal] Good quality product, not noisy, sturdy, strong wind. Very satisfied with this fan product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2025-09-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2025-09-01
Rinaldi17
08/07/2025
Indonesia
Harga dan kualitas sangat sebanding!
Kipas angin berdiri kokoh, desain elegan, hembusan angin bertenaga namun suaranya sangat senyap. Sangat cocok untuk diletakkan di ruang tamu.
Pros
Kokoh, angin kuat, desain menarik, suara senyap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-06-08
Fer21
11/03/2025
Indonesia
Value Buy
Sejauh ini puas dengan performance kipas ini, powernya cukup kuat dan suaranya surprisingly tidak berisik. Body kokoh dan stabil, mudah dirakit dan gampang pengoperasiannya. Semoga awet seperti produk-produk Philips lainnya.
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-02-10
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-02-10