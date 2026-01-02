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2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
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  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed
  • Powerful cooling, guaranteed

Series 600Pedestal Fan

ACP610/01

5
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Powerful cooling, guaranteed
Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.
See all benefits

Powerful cooling, guaranteed

  • Fan airflow 3200 m3/h

  • Quiet at 37 dB(A)

  • Tiltable and oscillating

  • Head diameter 45 cm

Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.

Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

Provides a cooling airflow of 3200 m³/h to keep your room fresh and comfortable. It circulates air efficiently, helping reduce stuffiness and ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the space.

Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 37 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort quietly keeping your space calm and relaxing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/01/2026

Indonesia

Indonesia

Philips employee

Not Noisy

[Employee of philipsglobal] Good quality product, not noisy, sturdy, strong wind. Very satisfied with this fan product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2025-09-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2025-09-01

08/07/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Harga dan kualitas sangat sebanding!

Kipas angin berdiri kokoh, desain elegan, hembusan angin bertenaga namun suaranya sangat senyap. Sangat cocok untuk diletakkan di ruang tamu.

Pros

Kokoh, angin kuat, desain menarik, suara senyap

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2024-06-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2024-06-08

11/03/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Value Buy

Sejauh ini puas dengan performance kipas ini, powernya cukup kuat dan suaranya surprisingly tidak berisik. Body kokoh dan stabil, mudah dirakit dan gampang pengoperasiannya. Semoga awet seperti produk-produk Philips lainnya.

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2024-02-10

This review was made for Seri 600 ACP610/01 Kipas Angin Berdiri

Date of Use 2024-02-10

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