2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADD4954/70
Cold and hot water made easy
This floor-standing bottled water dispenser comes with dual heating powers - 350W for fast boil, and 170W for saving energy. With compressor cooling technology, it also produces cold water efficiently.
Top loading
Hot, cold and ambient water
Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.
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