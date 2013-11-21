2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
theideasman
21/11/2013
Australia
This Product is Awesome and I love it
When I bought this I was a bit stuck to find what I wanted and when spending so much on a iPod dock. Now I own one I am so glad I bought it. Great piece of furniture in my bedroom and use it everyday and night.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ301D docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ301D docking entertainment system
Dave213
24/08/2013
Australia
Reliable and functional
Overall this is a great clock radio and ipod dock. Been using this for years. If only they had a version with a lighting adapter too. That would be great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ301D docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ301D docking entertainment system