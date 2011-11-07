2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Built-in Audio-in cable
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
3.6
of 5
12
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
GaryTan
07/11/2011
Singapore
Works great, easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
YUJINLIN
10/08/2011
Singapore
Affordable and simple but great product, read time, has 2 alarms, radio, and even better, has an audio jack that allows me to connect to my ipod. Great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Pitri_DewiGumulya
07/08/2011
Singapore
It is compact, sleek and nice design. Plus have few functions e.g. alarm clock and radio. Glad that I purchased this for our house (3 pcs in one go with one piece for every bedroom).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio