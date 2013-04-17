2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3270D/12
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
2.9
of 5
9
Reviews
Cmr124
17/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
It's very compact
It's nice size which is convenient for my night stand and I am able to charge my phone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
xcgfatboy
17/06/2012
US
Good
Good clock radio with ipod. nice color and work fine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
MrMan
20/06/2012
US
Functions as advertised (most of the time)
Does what it's supposed to, simple to use, but DID have a situation where a number of times when placing iPhone onto connector got message on iPhone sayiing "accessory not compatible with iPhone" had to unplug radio for a few minutes to overcome this situation, otherwise, works well,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone