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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

AJ3270D/12

2.9

| (9) Reviews

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.

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Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 2W

Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

9

Reviews

3

17/04/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

It's very compact

It's nice size which is convenient for my night stand and I am able to charge my phone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

17/06/2012

US

US

Good

Good clock radio with ipod. nice color and work fine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

20/06/2012

US

US

Functions as advertised (most of the time)

Does what it's supposed to, simple to use, but DID have a situation where a number of times when placing iPhone onto connector got message on iPhone sayiing "accessory not compatible with iPhone" had to unplug radio for a few minutes to overcome this situation, otherwise, works well,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

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