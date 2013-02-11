ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

AJ3275D/12

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone.This compact clock plays and charges iPod/iPhone with lightning connector, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 2W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

2W RMS total output power

2W RMS total output power

This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.