I bought this radio hoping for a quality device. How wrong can you be. The instructions rely on pictures which don't explain what you need to do. In particular, activating the alarms is proving extremely difficult. Whilst trying to lower the volume when the alarm went off (it automatically increases in volume for some inexplicable reason) we lost one of the alarms and cannot get it back now. Following the pictures to do what we think is necessary only allows the volume to be changed. No access is available to modify the alarm behaviour anymore. The alarm in radio mode only works for half an hour and is non- programmable. In this day and age, you should be able to set the length of time the radio is on to your own preference. If the radio is on when the an alarm goes off, it makes a horrible beeping sound and the radio is lost, thus interrupting a program you were listening to. This is nonsense. Most of these issues could be resolved by the addition of a couple more buttons but of course that adds to the cost so at the end of the day a good product has been totally compromised by a desire to increase profit. If the operation was really intuitive, there would be no need for instructions. It would just work.