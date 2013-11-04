2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3700/12
Wake up and beam!
Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface - just wake up, open your eyes and you’ll see the time. Each morning just gets better
Time projection
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Battery or AC operated
Time Projection lets you project the time on any surface at any angle. The innovative projection system ensures that the time will always be positioned and orientated correctly. Unlike conventional LCD displays, the negative LCD display allows light to pass through without significant distortion. A powerful LED luminously lights up the negative LCD to project the light within a certain distance. With its accurate lens, the clock projects the image and even adjusts the focus to your satisfaction. No need to get up and check the time - just open your eyes!
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
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