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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ5030/12

3.2

| (26) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Wake up and beam

Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm.

See all benefits

with a time projection

Wake up and beam

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Flexible projection angle for easy viewing anywhere

Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.

Adjustable focus for sharpest time projection

Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.

Flip control to reverse projected image

This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

26

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

31/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

very good and easy to use as alarm clock.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

10/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm

Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

09/02/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

Excellent product with great features

I love the Philip time projection clock radio. I purchased this product when I was in Bali Indonesia because I have never seen it in Australia before. It is great in the night when you are in bed as you can project the time on the ceiling above you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

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