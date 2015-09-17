2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to great music
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge additional device at once and wakes you in time
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
8W, FM, Dual alarm
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Greg73
17/09/2015
Australia
Fantastic
Great clock radio,fantastic sound,display brightness control,easy to use,has battery back up,usb charging,nice clear display/12/24 format and looks great, looks like another quality Philips product....keep up the good work!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Ken81
08/03/2021
Singapore
Hope it will last 6 year like my old philips dock
New brought so not sure yet. My old philips dock last 6 years after 1 repair as did not work well when brought.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Date of Use 2021-02-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Date of Use 2021-02-08
MANOJTW
16/12/2016
Singapore
THIS IS SIMPLY A GREAT PRODUCT
I LIKE THIS DOCK AND IMPRESSIVE SOUNDS. BUT SOMETIMES I HAD TO RESET THE DOCK AS IT DOES NOT RESPONDS TO MY BUTTON COMMANDS.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad