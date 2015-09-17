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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

AJ7050D/12

3.5

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Wake up to great music

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge additional device at once and wakes you in time

See all benefits

with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

Wake up to great music

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • USB port for charging

  • 8W, FM, Dual alarm

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

Neodymium speaker driver for rich and clear sound

8W RMS total output power

8W RMS total output power

This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

17/09/2015

Australia

Australia

Fantastic

Great clock radio,fantastic sound,display brightness control,easy to use,has battery back up,usb charging,nice clear display/12/24 format and looks great, looks like another quality Philips product....keep up the good work!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

08/03/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Hope it will last 6 year like my old philips dock

New brought so not sure yet. My old philips dock last 6 years after 1 repair as did not work well when brought.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Date of Use 2021-02-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Date of Use 2021-02-08

16/12/2016

Singapore

Singapore

THIS IS SIMPLY A GREAT PRODUCT

I LIKE THIS DOCK AND IMPRESSIVE SOUNDS. BUT SOMETIMES I HAD TO RESET THE DOCK AS IT DOES NOT RESPONDS TO MY BUTTON COMMANDS.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7050D docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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