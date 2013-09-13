2 year warranty
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronization of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
3.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EdmilsonRS
13/09/2013
US
absolutely fantastic
excellent performance, sound crystal clear and loud, I got to use as a mobile phone charger, but now is my sound system in the room
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
clpvick
25/10/2013
US
Love it but you can't use a case
I love everything about this docking station except for the way the phone sits on the docking station. If you have a case your phone the pegs that they have to support your phone evenly on the charge will prevent your phone from sliding all the way down on the charger. If you have a soft bottom to your case you will have to trim out most of the bottom of your case to get it on the charger. It would be great if they offered an extension that you could put on the charger to make it longer if you have a case.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
keith
24/12/2012
United Kingdom
Android Docking Speaker
Great little item works and sounds really good, but was let down by the lack of instructions, and the fact that if your phone is in a flip case this has to be removed to charge it, or use the rear usb charging socket.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®