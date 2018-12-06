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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ100B/12

3

| (6) Reviews

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Black

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

6

Reviews

3

06/12/2018

Australia

Australia

Bargain

I scored this for a bargain and am pleasantly surprised by how good this little unit is. The sound is more than loud enough and nice and clear, which is what I was worried about going off many iffy reviews about this and many other portable CD players. Programming the radio stations is easy as well, with great reception. Nothing bad to say about this unit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

21/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good!

I play CD using this sound machine at least 8 hours a day. So far so good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

20/05/2017

Singapore

Singapore

This product meets my need to enjoy listeniing to CDs.

This CD player is light and portable. It is convenient as I can take it anywhere to listen to my CDS. The sound system is clear. The price is affordable. It has user-friendly features for ordinary users like me. Thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine

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