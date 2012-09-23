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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ102C/98

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Program your favorite music

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable design lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Program your favorite music

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

23/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

This prduct is great value for money, and is very reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sounds good and easy to use.

This product has good features, sounds good & is easy for my 6 year old to use. A digital display for tuning would be better though.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

22/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Poor Build Quality

I have purchased two of these CD players for my children, both have gone wrong after about one year. Very poor reliability and build quality. Would not recommend.

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

This review was made for AZ102C CD Soundmachine

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