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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1852/98

3.4

| (10) Reviews

Great portable sound

Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun.

See all benefits

Great portable sound

  • Multisource ripping

  • USB

  • Tape

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

10

Reviews

2

03/10/2022

Australia

Australia

Best invention ever - Multi ripping to mp3

best invention ever - believe not made any more. Great opt get multliple sources to mp3 for play lists. Old tapes converted to CD / MP3 to keep memoires.

Pros

Everything

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-10-02

09/11/2019

Australia

Australia

philips az1852

it was the only one i could use ,i have had 2 , , it did what i wanted it to both of them for 20 years never let me down now i want to buy another one but can't find one

Pros

good ,good, good recfording from computor to usb,and cd

Cons

non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2017-11-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2017-11-09

03/05/2019

Australia

Australia

unique features

What i want is a replacement for this product but production has stopped. Need new one as after several years cassette player does not now play.Can Philips help?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

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