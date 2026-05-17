ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
  • Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

BaristinaEspresso machine

BAR300/60

4.4
| (205) Reviews
Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?
Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, and enjoy an incredible espresso. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. Tamps perfectly into the portafilter. And brews with professional pressure. It's that simple
See all benefits

Then check out Baristina.

Love real espresso. Hate the hassle?

  • Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.

  • Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.

  • Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - you're good to go!

  • Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.

  • 16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.

Fresh beans are best.

Fresh beans are best.

Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Swipe. Brew. Enjoy.

Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Easy to clean. No hassle.

Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

205

Reviews

17/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Cafe coffee at home (what a lifesaver!)

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! For years I’ve had a large bulky mainstream at home coffee machine and this little machine has changed my life! Well, my morning routine at least! It has cut my coffee making time down to as little as 3 minutes. All I do is watch it do its magic! It’s so compact, easy to use and the coffee it produces is the best I’ve ever had, every time!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

10/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Ready, set, go

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found my Philips baristina very easy to use. I'm that person who loves her coffee at the click of a button and this machine does just that. You put the coffee beans and it does everything for you. It's not very noisy as well which I love. Also when the coffee is being dispensed, it's very gentle and there is no spillage. The design of the machine is really stylish and compact, and very easy to clean as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

07/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Philips Baristina Espresso machine

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We love this espresso machine! Talk about making it sooooo easy to make a coffee requiring no effort to pack the coffee. You only need to pour in the coffee beans at the top, it does the grinding for you and then packs it and out pours a delish espresso with the option to make it short or long and selecting to make it stronger. One thing I noticed is that it doesn’t have little grip pads underneath so kept sliding around so that’s why we had to put a tea towel underneath it. Would highly recommend this for someone who wants to make coffee on the go with the benefit of freshly ground coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.

  2. Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.