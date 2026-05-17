2 year warranty
BAR300/60
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all - you're good to go!
Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavor from your beans for your espresso.
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma and taste. Grinding the beans right before brewing turns your daily cup into something special. It’s the difference between coffee, and real good coffee.
Just swipe the handle. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews your coffee. No need for any barista skills. It’s all taken care of, so you can simply sit back and enjoy your espresso or lungo.
Remove the portafilter. Rinse it. That's all. Baristina makes cleanup quick and intuitive. No complicated steps – it’s designed for simplicity and ease.
4.4
of 5
205
Reviews
Coffeegirl978
17/05/2026
Australia
Cafe coffee at home (what a lifesaver!)
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! For years I’ve had a large bulky mainstream at home coffee machine and this little machine has changed my life! Well, my morning routine at least! It has cut my coffee making time down to as little as 3 minutes. All I do is watch it do its magic! It’s so compact, easy to use and the coffee it produces is the best I’ve ever had, every time!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Mel129
10/05/2026
Australia
Ready, set, go
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found my Philips baristina very easy to use. I'm that person who loves her coffee at the click of a button and this machine does just that. You put the coffee beans and it does everything for you. It's not very noisy as well which I love. Also when the coffee is being dispensed, it's very gentle and there is no spillage. The design of the machine is really stylish and compact, and very easy to clean as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Tonia9
07/05/2026
Australia
Philips Baristina Espresso machine
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We love this espresso machine! Talk about making it sooooo easy to make a coffee requiring no effort to pack the coffee. You only need to pour in the coffee beans at the top, it does the grinding for you and then packs it and out pours a delish espresso with the option to make it short or long and selecting to make it stronger. One thing I noticed is that it doesn’t have little grip pads underneath so kept sliding around so that’s why we had to put a tea towel underneath it. Would highly recommend this for someone who wants to make coffee on the go with the benefit of freshly ground coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.