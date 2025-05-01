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  • Unique Baristina portafilter
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  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
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  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter
  • Unique Baristina portafilter

BaristinaPortafilter

BAR310/50

2.3
| (3) Reviews
Unique Baristina portafilter
Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.
See all benefits

Unique Baristina portafilter

  • Mango yellow

Choose your style

Choose your style

Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.

Stop, pop, drop.​

Stop, pop, drop.​

Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.

Swipe to start​

Swipe to start​

Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

01/05/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

smile

Works great and adds some fun and color to the morning

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green

03/11/2025

US

US

Poor web site!

I need to buy a this part but unfortunately the web site doesn't allow me. Moreover, I dont live in US, but i bought my Baristina there when I was traveling. As this product is not officialiy distributed in my country, my unique way to solve this is buying through this web site! Please, i just wanna buy it! Help me to allow me to use my Baristina again!

This review was made for Portafilter - Black

This review was made for Portafilter - Black

27/09/2025

US

US

Website Designed By A 6 Year Old!

Needed a new one of these.....the poorly designed website did not have an option to add it to cart and purchase it. So now Philips is losing a customer because there is no option to purchase a replacement part. Well done Philips!!

This review was made for Portafilter - Black

This review was made for Portafilter - Black

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