2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Listen to all your digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth®. The Philips sound system also plays DVDs, DivX titles, CDs and MP3-CDs. Enjoy your favorites in true style.
Bluetooth®
DVD, DivX
CD, USB, FM
20W max
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bleach76
21/09/2013
Singapore
Good system with a minimalist style design. Space-saving yet great sound.
Was looking for a replacement micro-hifi set to play my CDs… fell in love with this system the first time I fiddled with it. Crisp & clear sound without letting down on the bass. Definitely a good buy for those looking for a space-saving set, that doesn't let down on performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTD1180 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTD1180 Micro music system