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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM100BU/00

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Capture and share good times in HD

The pocket-sized Philips camcorder captures videos with the touch of a button! Relive magical moments in HD by sharing them on TV or online. An integrated USB connector links the camcorder with your PC/ Mac fuss-free.

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instantaneously and effortlessly

Capture and share good times in HD

Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Film videos in crystal clear High Definition (720p)

Capture videos in high definition (720p), and enjoy them in the same quality as HD TV broadcasts. “720” refers to the display resolution, the number of horizontal lines onscreen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 720p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the Philips camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray Disc players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

One-touch operation for instant capturing of great moments

Never miss another marvelous moment again. With the Philips camcorder’s fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/10/2012

US

US

This product has great features

Good photo and video quality and easy to carry and user friendly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

28/04/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

CAM100BU is perfect

Very nice pocket camcoder ever seen, good battery backup, performance and video quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

10/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Recommended

If you want a night cam you should buy this cam and not cam102 as it has a much better lens, see the specifications.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder

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